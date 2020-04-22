Da’Rod Crutchfield, a 2017 Lejeune High School graduate, is no stranger to winning. He won an individual state championship and three regionals as a long jumper at LHS as well as three regional team championships.
Crutchfield is now a junior at The University of North Carolina at Wilmington (UNCW) and captain of the track team, but the support he got during high school remains with him today.
“The environment and the culture at Lejeune was the key factor in my success,” Crutchfield said. “Everybody pushed me to strive to be the best that I could.”
Spending four years at LHS was a memorable experience for Crutchfield, who rarely stayed in one place for long growing up.
“Without the Lejeune staff and all the teachers that I’ve met throughout the years, I wouldn’t be the person that I am today,” Crutchfield said. “I definitely take all their support, and all the knowledge they gave me, and put it into the knowledge that I have now.”
Last spring, Crutchfield won a pair of silver medals at the Colonial Athletic Association Championships in the long jump and the 4x100-meter relay, but winning medals isn’t all he’s focused on.
He is majoring in recreational sports leadership and tourism and is a part-time intern for student-athlete support at UNCW. He serves on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, is a member of the Student-Athlete Leadership Society and wants to work in the career development of student-athletes.
With spring sports at UNCW canceled due to COVID-19, Crutchfield will have two more years of eligibility to accomplish his goal of writing his name in UNCW athletics’ all-time record book.