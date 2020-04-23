Southwest Onslow High School graduate Dharyus Thomas, class of 2019, has decided to continue his basketball career at Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst after playing last season at the Washington Academy in Greenville.
After a learning experience in Greenville, and going up against talent like five-star LSU recruit Cam Thomas and Oak Hill Academy, Thomas says he’s only gotten better.
“It took me some time to get comfortable with the team,” Thomas said. “Then I grew into it. I started becoming a better person on and off the court.”
While earning his associate degree from Sandhills, Thomas hopes to get noticed by a four-year college. He’s also happy to be able to continue to play the game, especially for Coach Mike Apple, who won his second NJCAA Division III National Championship at Sandhills in March.
“Coach Apple makes sure his players know what they have to do in the classroom,” Thomas said. “He’s always on their backs. I like how he approaches things.”
Thomas wants to step in and make a big impact for the Flyers, who went 34-2 last season, and continue to grow the school’s reputation for finding and developing good basketball players.
“I’m really excited for what I’ve got to bring to the plate next year,” Thomas said. “I want to go there and make a name for myself.”
Thomas was the 2019 Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) Player of the Year as voted on by the league’s coaches and played in last year’s North Carolina Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.