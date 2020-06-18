The Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission has tentatively moved its fourth annual Freedom Fight, a USA Boxing sanctioned event originally slated for this summer, to the evening of Oct. 30 at Northside High School in Jacksonville amid concerns over COVID-19. JOSC Executive Director Scott Smith said that date is dependent upon factors such as cases of COVID-19 subsiding and a return to normalcy.
Last year’s Freedom Fight featured 13 three-round bouts between amateur boxers from outside the state who competed against local talent, including six U.S. Marines, in divisions varying between elite, intermediate and youth.
The event is held in partnership with the All-Marine Boxing Team Alumni and coincides with the team’s hall of fame weekend and reunion. Last year’s notable Freedom Fight attendees included Jamel Herring, a former Camp Lejeune Marine and current World Boxing Organization Junior Lightweight Champion, and former Army boxer James Smith, a World Boxing Association Heavyweight Champion.
For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.playjosc.com. General admission cost is $10.