Between now and May 31 individuals on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River are invited to do the Semper Fit Virtual Run, a challenge to run, walk or bike at least three of 10 courses on base ranging from 2.4 to 13.5 miles for a free Grand Prix Series event t-shirt.
“We just want to encourage people to get out and exercise with the social distancing in effect,” said MCCS Lejeune-New River Fitness Branch Head Mary Troja. “What better way than to go out and utilize what we already have out there and get people moving.”
Participants should use a route tracking device or app and photograph proof that you completed the course. Proof of completion must be provided via cell phone or smartwatch in order to earn the free shirt that can be picked up at Wallace Creek after reopening.
A Grand Prix Series event shirt will be awarded for every three courses completed with no limit on the number of shirts earned. Each course only counts once towards the t-shirt prize so mix up your route selection. The courses, which start and finish at Wallace Creek or New River Fitness Centers, are pet, kid and stroller friendly.
All course options are viewable above or on the Facebook event page from MCCS Lejeune-New River.
For further information, contact lejgrandprix@usmc-mccs.org.