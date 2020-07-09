July 4th tournament tests golfers in two team formats
A field of 57 golfers took to Paradise Point Golf Course on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune to begin their July 4th festivities at the Firecracker Open last Saturday. The three-person team tournament mixed two formats, scramble and alternate shot, designated for each nine holes.
The team of Filipo Bartley, Randy Eckiwaudah and Joe Reed took first in the Stars Flight with a final score of 65 (-7) after carding a tournament best eight under on the scramble nine. The team of Ron Scott, Tony Ortega and Rich Canida finished second in the Stars Flight with a 67.
Johnnie Oliphant, Robert Monk and Wilma Monk won the Stripes Flight with a round of 67 (-5). Robert Routhier, Doug Dippold and Kelly Dippold came in second with a 73. The 19 teams were pre-flighted based on combined handicap index with the Stars Flight being the A Flight, or the lowest handicaps.
Registration is now open for the team based Red & White Golf Tournament scheduled for August 8-9 at Paradise Point Golf Course. The tournament will consist of two 18 rounds, one four ball net and the other individual matches. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on August 4. The entry fee is $30.
For more information on happenings at Paradise Point Golf Course visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/golf or call the pro shop at (910) 451-5445.
Stars Flight:
1st: Filipo Bartley, Randy Eckiwaudah, Joe Reed
Alternate Shot: 37
Scramble: 28
Final: 65 (-7)
2nd: Ron Scott, Tony Ortega, Rich Canida
Alternate Shot: 36
Scramble: 31
Final: 67 (-5)
3rd: James Simpson, Bob Simpson, Dave Monaghan
Alternate Shot: 37
Scramble: 32
Final: 69 (-3)
Stripes Flight:
1st: Johnnie Oliphant, Robert Monk, Wilma Monk
Alternate Shot: 35
Scramble: 32
Final: 67 (-5)
2nd: Robert Routhier, Doug Dippold, Kelly Dippold
Alternate Shot: 38
Scramble: 35
Final: 73 (+1)
3rd: PG Smith, Wayne West, Roy Phillips
Alternate Shot: 41
Scramble: 33
Final: 74 (+2)