World Boxing Organization (WBO) Junior Lightweight Champion Jamel Herring refers to himself as a “typical Camp Lejeune Marine.”
Herring, a Coram, New York native, enlisted in the Marine Corps at 17 years old before heading to boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. He attended Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) School at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune where he was assigned his first MOS, deployed from twice and called home for nearly a decade.
While on active duty, Herring was a U.S. Armed Forces boxing champion, National Champion and captain of the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team for the 2012 Olympics. Now, at age 34, he is set for his second world title defense since 2019.
On September 5, Herring (21-2, 10 KOs) will face Puerto Rican Jonathan Oquendo (31-6, 19 KOs) in Las Vegas after the pair had two fights postponed in July due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests from Herring, one of which was a presumed false positive.
Though Herring had a “roller coaster” of a week with the reschedule date getting called off, he is remaining positive and sees the postponement as a blessing.
“My body was still recovering from when I did have it,” Herring said. “I feel totally refreshed, a lot stronger and I’m just in a better place.”
Overcoming adversity is nothing new for Herring, who lost a daughter to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2009. He has faced Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and a number of other challenges, but coming of age in the Marine Corps is what he credits as being what has helped him carry on.
“The Marine Corps teaches you more mental toughness than anything,” Herring said. “We are physically strong, but you have to be a strong-minded individual to really stand out and be a true leader.”
Herring leads outside the sport by encouraging others to acknowledge their own mental battles.
“Instead of keeping everything bundled in, I got out there and I just started sharing my story, and my story helped touch other veterans and potentially helped them to go out there, get help and potentially save a life,” Herring said.
Herring wants not only military veterans, but civilians in general to know that it’s okay to feel vulnerable when seeking help.
“You don’t have to be too ashamed to open up,” Herring said. “A lot of veterans that you may know, they’ve got this mindset where you have to be mentally strong all the time, which is all right, but they take it as they can’t show emotions, because that’s a sign of weakness. I always say it takes a strong individual to open up to others about their problems.”
Out of all his boxing accomplishments, Herring is most proud to be the most recent Marine to hold a world title.
“I always make it known about my Marine Corps background, or that I am a Marine, in everything that I do or everything I post because I take pride in that,” Herring said. “We all know how hard Marines work as it is, and it is very rare for people to see Marines doing anything other than deployments or being in the field, so when you have an individual who actually sheds light on the other side of the Marine Corps, like sports and things like that, I always take pride in that and letting people know a lot of my experiences in boxing came from my Marine Corps background.”
Herring, who turns 35 in October, feels he is the best fighter he’s ever been, but when his fighting days do end, he plans on staying near the ring as a trainer and manager.