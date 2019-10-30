The regular season for high school boys’ soccer teams are coming to a close this week. Playoff brackets will be released by the NCHSAA on Monday, Nov. 4 ahead of the first round on Nov. 6.
The Dixon Bulldogs are likely to be one of the 2A East Region’s top seeds thanks to their dominating performances both in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) and out of conference this fall. In the 3A class, the Jacksonville Cardinals should host a first round match after handling their competition in and out of the Coastal Conference (3A) this season. Both teams have winning streaks of nine matches going.
Other area teams anticipating a playoff berth next week are the Richlands Wildcats in 2A and the White Oak Vikings in 3A. Both teams, who have winning records, have also done well against their conference opponents. The Swansboro Pirates also have a good shot of making the 3A playoffs with a record of right around .500.
Among the local area teams whose playoff chances are not quite as certain are the Northside – Jacksonville Monarchs, who have won only one of their 3A conference matches. Southwest Onslow’s chances of making the 2A playoffs are also slim as their completion in conference did not do them any favors.
The Lejeune Devil Pups put themselves in a bind down the final stretch of the season by dropping 12 out of 13 matches before winning at Southwest Onslow 2-1 on Oct. 24. Despite having a down year following last year’s Final Four appearance in the 1A class, Lejeune could still sneak into the playoffs by finishing the season strong.