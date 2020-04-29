Kilala Stone

Lejeune High School freshman Kilala Stone, second from right, leads an all Lejeune heat in the 100-meter dash during a home meet against Croatan, March 12. Stone took first with a time of 13.6 seconds in what was Lejeune’s second and final track meet of the spring 2020 season.

 Photo by Calvin Shomaker

The announcement that high school athletes, coaches and parents across the state were bracing for was made on April 24 after Gov. Roy Cooper announced students won’t be back in a classroom for the remainder of the school year. That means no more high school sports this spring, per the North Carolina High School Athletic Association.

The spring season had just begun for most teams when the NCHSAA first suspended athletic activities on March 13. The state basketball championships are also canceled.