LHS boys won fifth straight 1A East Regional title in 2019
We close out our series recognizing Lejeune High School’s spring sports seniors with the largest senior group of any team, the boys track team. This group had their sights set on winning medals at the regional and state levels, including their sixth straight regional team title, but were only able to compete twice this spring.
We honor these seniors by name and will post the photos we have in the gallery with those of the other spring sports seniors.
Lee Balderaz
Kyle Baldwin
Darnell Collins
Ray Feliciano
Tyler Johnson
Dylan Presson
Kyler Roller
Justyn Rollins
Daniel Smith
Levar Taylor
Kamrin Wisherd