LHS Seniors
Photo by Lejeune High School

LHS boys won fifth straight 1A East Regional title in 2019 

We close out our series recognizing Lejeune High School’s spring sports seniors with the largest senior group of any team, the boys track team. This group had their sights set on winning medals at the regional and state levels, including their sixth straight regional team title, but were only able to compete twice this spring.

We honor these seniors by name and will post the photos we have in the gallery with those of the other spring sports seniors.

Lee Balderaz

Kyle Baldwin

Darnell Collins

Ray Feliciano

Tyler Johnson

Dylan Presson

Kyler Roller

Justyn Rollins

Daniel Smith

Levar Taylor

Kamrin Wisherd