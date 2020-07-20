Applications are now being accepted for the Hope For The Warriors and New Balance military child recreation scholarship. Multiple nationwide scholarships will be awarded for 2020 fall and 2021 spring recreational sports seasons to children under 18 years old who had a parent serve in the U.S. military after September 11, 2001.
Scholarship recipients will be selected based on eligibility and responses to two essay questions. Scholarship payments will be directly sent to the applicable recreational sports program. The application deadline for fall scholarships for fall sports is September 1 and spring scholarship for spring sports is November 1.
“I think about my mom and dad who both served and my brother that currently serves,” said New Balance baseball athlete and Washington Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton. “I have a great appreciation for the military and I just wanted to thank everyone out there again for sacrificing - men, women and children. Thank you so much for what you’ve done for us and what you will do in the future.”
“Military children serve right alongside their parents with multiple moves, deployed parents missing special occasions and much more,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of Hope For The Warriors. “We’re excited to work with New Balance to offer these recreation scholarships to military children across the country providing them the opportunity to stay active and to engage in and enjoy the sport of their choice.”
Celebrating 13 years of service, Hope For The Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.
To apply for the Hope For The Warriors and New Balance military child recreation scholarship visit https://hopeforthewarriors.tfaforms.net/55. For questions on the application process, contact Brittany Hunter at bhunter@hopeforthewarriors.org.