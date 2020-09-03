Q: What is your favorite group exercise class to teach and why?
A: I teach a wide variety of formats and honestly cannot say that I have a favorite. I love everything I teach for different reasons, and I am blessed that I am able to meet such a wide variety of patrons as each format attracts different people. I teach Cycle, Yoga, Pound, Strength, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Senior classes and many others and truly love them all. I think I feel the most free when teaching Cycle. Cycle is a huge emotional and physical release for me, as it is for so many that attend my classes. It allows you to push so far without any impact, like when jumping or running, on the body.
Q: What are some overall benefits of group exercise?
A: When you come to a class you feel like you are a part of a family. You have people cheering you on and motivating you. For some people there is also an element of competition. You can bring your friends and push to be your best. You also do not have to spend the time trying to create workouts or figuring out what to do and how to do it correctly. You get to show up and have a fitness professional lead you in a safe and effective workout. There is also a level of accountability that happens over time. The more you attend classes, the more you want to come.
Q: How have you been able to stay focused on your health this year?
A: I am not going to lie, I struggled the first month or so gyms were shut down. I felt like a huge piece of my life and heart was ripped away from me. I missed my fitness family more than I can express with words. I just went through the motions of working out without the passion. After about a month, I picked myself up and told myself to get it together for my family, my patrons and myself. That is when I started hitting my workouts hard and with a newfound passion. That first class back was like Christmas; I was so excited. As much as my patrons think I motivate them, they motivate me each and every day to be better.
Q: What are some important factors in staying fit and active?
A: Making a plan and sticking to it. Schedule your workouts like you would any other important appointment and make showing up nonnegotiable. Having a workout buddy, or several, will help you stay consistent and committed. Also, have grace with yourself. Sometimes life happens and it is OK; it is not the end, just a slight pause. We should always look at exercise as a reward and not a punishment.
Q: Are there any health and fitness resources online you recommend?
A: I use several fitness apps for my personal workouts and follow certain celebrity trainers on social media. I recommend you follow someone or a resource that you can relate to and find interesting and inspiring. My only advice is make sure the source is actually qualified to give the advice or workouts.
For more information on group exercise classes on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station New River, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/groupexercise.