Title: High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Instructor
Hometown: Jacksonville, NC
Education: B.S. in Exercise Science from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington
Certifications:
- Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist
- USA Olympic Weightlifting Level 1
Q: Tell me about your athletic and educational background and how it inspired you to become a fitness instructor.
A: I’ve always been really active. My dad got me into sports at a young age. I played four years of varsity basketball at White Oak High School and went one year to Brunswick Community College. Then I transferred to UNCW, did a little bit of club basketball and now I am a runner. I’ve done a couple half marathons and am training for a full.
I’ve always been into weight training. I really just fell in love with strength and conditioning in college because I want to work with athletes. I have a passion for sports. I’m a huge sports fan, and that’s another reason why I like weight training and helping athletes and Marines get better.
Q: Do you have a certain instruction specialty?
A: Running. I’ve read a few books about training for marathons and half marathons and stuff like that, so if anyone wants training specific to running I can help.
Q: What do you enjoy most about being a HITT instructor?
A: Just seeing people improve and working with Marines. They are definitely a fun group of people to work with.
Q: How would you describe your approach to coaching?
A: I try to make sure when I’m coaching not to over explain things. I try to come at it with a simple approach, because I know they’ve probably never studied exercise science. So I want to be able to help them in the best way I can, be approachable and give them little cues here and there to motivate them to get through that last rep or run that last sprint and be a motivating person.
Q: What are some important aspects of fitness training?
A: I believe in being able to recover properly, because if you’re not recovering properly it can hinder your next day’s performance. Also, working on mobility, because if you can’t move well you sort of set yourself up for an injury. You don’t need to put a ton of weight on the bar to show that you’re the best in the gym. You can just move well, work your way up and you’ll see gains.
Q: How can Marines benefit from utilizing the Camp Lejeune HITT Center and its team?
A: We can help them move better. We can help them make individualized strength and conditioning programs for themselves, if they don’t want to come to HITT sessions and they just want an actual program for their specific goals. We really love working with them, so we definitely want them to come here and get better. It makes our job fun.
For more information on the Camp Lejeune HITT program visit the Camp Lejeune HITT Center at Bldg. 401 across from the field house, call (910) 451-0122 or go online to http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/hitt.
