This is the first installment in this sports series featuring instructors who have positive impacts on the local military community through leadership and teaching.
Title:
- High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Instructor
Hometown:
- Killeen, Texas
Education:
- Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro
- Master’s in Exercise Physiology from the University of Texas at El Paso
Certifications:
- Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist
- USA Olympic Weightlifting Level 1
- TRX Level 3
- Dynamic Variable Resistance Training
- KettleBell
Accolades:
- Two-time collegiate wrestling All-American at UNC Greensboro
- U.S. Open All-American, Armed Forces silver medalist and Olympic Trials qualifier as an All-Marine wrestler
Q: How do you use your experience as an All-Marine wrestler to be a better instructor?
A: Just knowing how athletes are, knowing how Marines are and how to talk to them. I think being both a wrestler and a Marine has allowed me to connect with these guys here a lot better, not only sports guys but regular Marines that come in here. There’s a certain way that I can communicate and interact with them that is effective.
Q: What is your coaching style or philosophy?
A: I try to do one-on-one as best I can. I allow the athlete to do the lift then make corrections after. I give just a few cues while they’re lifting and then after is when I really have that talk with them to try and find specific words or phrases that they can relate to. As far as my method or my ideology, I base it off the individual because it’s hard to do a structured program for everybody because every population is different.
Q: Do you have a certain instruction specialty?
A: The Olympic lifting. Being a wrestler, and having the demands of that sport, we did a lot of clings and snatches, plus it’s something that I do. I’m kind of a big fan of the functional type of fitness related to your CrossFit-style type stuff. I really think there is some benefit in that.
Q: What are some main keys to improving overall fitness?
A: Doing it progressively with proper nutrition, but also having good instruction to keep you safe and stop you from getting injured.
Q: What would you like local military personnel to know about what the Camp Lejeune HITT team has to offer?
A: All the instructors here are Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists. Most big time colleges and universities with athletics have a strength coach with these very similar certifications. Marines can get so much benefit from us because we do have a very good knowledge base, and we have that expertise to help them.
Editor’s Note: Do you know a fitness, exercise or sports instructor that is deserving of recognition? Nominate them by sending an email to cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com or calling (910) 451-7421.