High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Instructor Joe Sheffield coaches All-Marine wrestler Sgt. Raymond Bunker during a training session at the Camp Lejeune HITT Center, July 10.

 Photo by Calvin Shomaker

This is the first installment in this sports series featuring instructors who have positive impacts on the local military community through leadership and teaching.

Title:

  • High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Instructor

Hometown:

  • Killeen, Texas

Education:

  • Bachelor of Science from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro
  • Master’s in Exercise Physiology from the University of Texas at El Paso

Certifications:

  • Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist
  • USA Olympic Weightlifting Level 1
  • TRX Level 3
  • Dynamic Variable Resistance Training
  • KettleBell

Accolades:

  • Two-time collegiate wrestling All-American at UNC Greensboro
  • U.S. Open All-American, Armed Forces silver medalist and Olympic Trials qualifier as an All-Marine wrestler

Q: How do you use your experience as an All-Marine wrestler to be a better instructor?

A: Just knowing how athletes are, knowing how Marines are and how to talk to them. I think being both a wrestler and a Marine has allowed me to connect with these guys here a lot better, not only sports guys but regular Marines that come in here. There’s a certain way that I can communicate and interact with them that is effective.

Q: What is your coaching style or philosophy?

A: I try to do one-on-one as best I can. I allow the athlete to do the lift then make corrections after. I give just a few cues while they’re lifting and then after is when I really have that talk with them to try and find specific words or phrases that they can relate to. As far as my method or my ideology, I base it off the individual because it’s hard to do a structured program for everybody because every population is different.

Q: Do you have a certain instruction specialty?

A: The Olympic lifting. Being a wrestler, and having the demands of that sport, we did a lot of clings and snatches, plus it’s something that I do. I’m kind of a big fan of the functional type of fitness related to your CrossFit-style type stuff. I really think there is some benefit in that.

Q: What are some main keys to improving overall fitness?

A: Doing it progressively with proper nutrition, but also having good instruction to keep you safe and stop you from getting injured.

Q: What would you like local military personnel to know about what the Camp Lejeune HITT team has to offer?

A: All the instructors here are Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialists. Most big time colleges and universities with athletics have a strength coach with these very similar certifications. Marines can get so much benefit from us because we do have a very good knowledge base, and we have that expertise to help them.

Editor’s Note: Do you know a fitness, exercise or sports instructor that is deserving of recognition? Nominate them by sending an email to cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com or calling (910) 451-7421. 