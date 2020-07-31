Title: Assistant High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Program Coordinator, MCB Camp Lejeune
Hometown: Chinquapin, NC
Education: B.S. in Health Fitness Specialist from East Carolina University
Certifications:
- Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist
- Tactical Strength and Conditioning Facilitator
- NSCA Personal Trainer
- USA Weightlifting
- TRX Level 3
Q: Tell me a bit about HITT.
A: It’s a comprehensive strength and conditioning program. Anything that the Marines and Sailors need to be ready to do physically, we can train them to do in an appropriate way, whether that be individually, at the battalion level or squad level. We do all aspects. It’s not just coming into the gym and doing what’s open. It’s having a structured approach to what they’re going to do so they can see improvements over time.
Q: What is the most common question you get about HITT?
A: People want to know the difference between CrossFit and HITT. CrossFit is going to be more gymnastics based in a certain aspect, and you don’t necessarily have a thought out plan for potential deployments. The HITT program is specifically designed for peaking at the time that you’re going to go for a training package, you’re going to deploy or go to an advanced placement course.
Q: How would you describe your approach to coaching?
A: Anything that I do I want there to be a specific reason behind it. I want to move with intention. Anything that I do, or have my athletes do, I want them to know that there is a purpose why we are doing it and explain that so we are not going through the motions or doing something because I told them to. The purpose is to help them get better.
Q: What are some important aspects of fitness training?
A: Strength, mobility and flexibility. Focus on those things with sets, reps and rest in mind.
Q: What would you like Marines to know about how they might benefit from utilizing this facility and its staff?
A: All of our coaches are very educated, and the overwhelming majority were college athletes, so that’s not something you’re going to find anywhere else. The knowledge base, the experience and the facility that we have to offer, if you were trying to get that out in town or wherever it would cost you, and you can get that free. It gives you individual programs. It can be Olympic lifting, how to do a powerlifting meet or nutrition. Anything like that we can help them with for free.
Q: Is this facility open only for active duty personnel?
A: It’s active duty, dependents and reserves. Anybody can come in as long as you have your military ID, but the classes are only for active duty or reserves.
For more information on the Camp Lejeune HITT program visit the Camp Lejeune HITT Center at Bldg. 401 across from the field house, call (910) 451-0122 or go online to http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/hitt.
