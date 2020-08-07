Title: Force Fitness Instructor
Hometown: Franklin, Ohio
Years in Marine Corps: 8
Certifications:
- Force Fitness
- TRX Level 3
Q: Is there a certain aspect of HITT that you really enjoy?
A: I really enjoy the Olympic lifting aspect of it. I think it’s one of the things that most people are intimidated to try, and once they get exposed to it, it opens their eyes to a different way of training. It puts them out of their comfort zone, but it teaches them a whole new way of moving. It’s one of the best things you can do for conditioning overall.
Q: What are some key factors in preventing injuries?
A: We make sure everybody is moving correctly. A lot of people don’t spend a lot of time stretching or working on mobility. We really encourage everyone here to do that and spend a lot of time recovering, stretching, working on mobility, making sure your body is moving well, seeing if something doesn’t feel right and thinking about how you can work to fix it.
Q: What are some of the common mistakes you see in the gym?
A: Some people watch high level athletes execute movements on social media, and they’ll come in and try to emulate what those people are doing. A lot of times when we see it we will go over to them, ask if they need help and offer some tips like maybe not so much weight, make sure you’re moving properly or make sure you know the cues for each one of these movements.
Q: Is there anything you’d like to mention about the HITT competitions coming up on Camp Lejeune and New River?
A: I think everybody that is interested in competing should come out. It’s not about being the biggest or the strongest. We are looking for well-rounded Marines. A lot of people become intimidated by it, but you’d be surprised how well you’d do once you give it a shot. It’s designed so anybody can do it, so don’t be scared.
Q: How would you describe your approach to coaching?
A: I like to be very positive and give a lot of positive feedback. I don’t want to constantly keep telling them they’re doing something wrong. I like to encourage that person and tell them what they do well. A lot of people tell them their deficiencies, and I would rather work on all their positive aspects.
Q: Any final thoughts?
A: Don’t be intimidated to come in here. We hear that all the time. I encourage you to come in, talk to the staff and learn from us. It’s a positive environment to be in. Don’t be afraid to learn. Put yourself out there.
For more information on the Camp Lejeune HITT program, visit the Camp Lejeune HITT Center at Bldg. 401 across from the field house, call (910) 451-0122 or go online to http://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/hitt.