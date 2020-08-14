Title: High Intensity Tactical Training (HITT) Instructor
Hometown: Kinston, NC
Certifications:
- USA Weightlifting Level 1
- CrossFit Level 1
Q: What is it about Olympic weightlifting that makes it effective?
A: As far as Marines, or for anyone in general, but especially on the tactical side of things, you’re looking for quick, explosive bursts and power. These movements, although technical, if taught correctly, to me there are no better movements to teach explosiveness and also give you the benefits of strength and power.
Q: Is there anything unique or special about the HITT gym on Marine Corps Air Station New River?
A: As far as what we offer, I think it’s passion. The staff here has a love for fitness. I don’t think you can put any of us in one specific category. I may do weightlifting, but I’ve got years of experience in functional fitness. I think we have a lot to offer as far as knowledge, and when you put passion with that we have no problem with anybody walking in here who wants help.
Q: What are some common questions or concerns you get from Marines?
A: The biggest concern right now would be the HITT classes, but with COVID everyone has been more than understanding that we haven’t been able to have those. That’s a big loss, not being able to run those classes for the Marines who aren’t necessarily gym-lifestyle people. We have quite a few people who can come in here and do their own thing, but we do have a lot of people who come in that aren’t necessarily knowledgeable, especially with a HITT Center. It’s not like going to Wallace Creek and having the machines. Here, it’s a lot of free weight stuff, so people get afraid really. They’re scared to try new things, and the classes give us a chance to teach them that with a coach being hands-on.
Q: What can a Marine who drops in during the day expect to get coaching wise?
A: That depends on them really. For me, I give you what you give me. It’s all about how much effort you want to put in. I’ll give you that same amount of effort back.
Q: What are some keys to preventing injuries?
A: The recovery is underrated. Pre-warm ups are a big problem with people rushing through warm ups and not getting the body ready to do some of these higher intensity workouts. Also, cooling down. I watch guys get done with their workouts, pack their bags and leave. You have to have your recovery, stretching and warmups in place. Even more important than that, there is a 90-10 rule that you hear often in fitness where 10 percent of what you do is in the gym, and 90 percent is what you do outside. Nutrition is key.
Q: Is there anything else you want to mention about the work that you do at the New River HITT Center?
A: I think Marines, or even patrons in general, don’t quite understand the benefits of coming to a HITT facility. I know we don’t do classes right now, but there are always coaches on staff that are more than happy to help with whatever you may have on your mind that day. I’d love to see more people come in and give us a chance. I’d love to get more traffic in here so we can utilize our skills and help give back to the Marine Corps and military community as a whole.
For more information on the New River HITT program, visit the New River HITT Center at Bldg AS-4024, call (910) 449-7698 or go online to www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/hitt.