The 2nd Supply Battalion (2nd Supply Bn.) intramural flag football team scored three touchdowns in the second half to hold off the 2nd Radio Battalion (2nd Radio Bn.) team 28-13 at the intramural sports complex on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Oct. 7. With the win, 2nd Supply Bn. improved to 4-0-1 in the American Conference of the MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports league.
2nd Supply Bn. got the scoring started when Staff Sgt. John Cobbs found Staff Sgt. Stevie Leos in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Cobbs then connected with Staff Sgt. Terry Thomas for the point after to make it 7-0.
2nd Radio Bn. (2-3) answered on their next possession when Staff Sgt. Ritchie Johnson caught a touchdown pass from Cpl. Jacob Bowling. Bowling ran in the point after to tie things at seven a piece just before halftime.
2nd Radio Bn. kept the momentum going into the second half, scoring on their first drive on a Bowling keeper to take the lead 13-7, but the 2nd Supply Bn. team came roaring back when Cobbs found Thomas for a touchdown several plays later. A point after from Cobbs gave 2nd Supply Bn. a lead they would not relinquish.
Cobbs went on to throw a touchdown pass to Staff Sgt. Roberto Torres before scoring a rushing touchdown to put 2nd Radio Bn. away for good with a final score of 28-13.
A key in 2nd Supply Bn.’s win was their pass rush on defense.
“Their linemen were really fast, so I was under pressure all night, and just made some poor throws, wasn’t able to get the ball off in time and took a lot of sacks that could have been avoided,” Bowling said.
After being tied at halftime, Cobbs thought his team came together well in the second half.
“We were making a lot of simple mistakes in the beginning,” Cobbs said. “They caught us slipping and took advantage, but after halftime we had a little pep talk and got it back together.”
With the win, 2nd Supply Bn. increased their chances of making the six-team postseason playoff, which will be held at the intramural sports complex on MCB Camp Lejeune, Nov. 5-7.
Scoring
First Half
S: Staff Sgt. John Cobbs to Staff Sgt. Stevie Leos 6-0
PAT (Cobbs to Staff Sgt. Terry Thomas) 7-0
R: Cpl. Jacob Bowling to Staff Sgt. Ritchie Johnson 6-7
PAT (Bowling run) 7-7
Second Half
R: Bowling run 13-7
S: Cobbs to Thomas 13-13
PAT (Cobbs run) 14-13
S: Cobbs to Staff Sgt. Roberto Torres 20-13
PAT (Cobbs to Thomas) 21-13
S: Cobbs run 27 -13
PAT (Cobbs to Capt. Frank Davis) 28-13