Lance Cpl. Simmons pours in 27 points and six 3-pointers to lead 2d Supply Bn to victory
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tydecian Simmons scored a game-high 27 points to lead the 2nd Supply Battalion (2d Supply Bn) intramural basketball team past the 2nd Dental Battalion (2d Dental Bn) team to claim Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune’s MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports Intramural Basketball League title at Goettge Memorial Field House, March 4.
U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Brandon Mitchell, coach of 2d Supply Bn, thought his team brought the same fight in the championship game as they had all season.
“They had the effort, they played defense, they executed and they never got rattled,” Mitchell said. “That Dental Battalion team is very tough. They were hitting shots, they were solid as well, and I just think we sat down, played defense and executed.”
Simmons netted six 3-pointers and scored 15 second-half points to fend off a comeback attempt from 2d Dental Bn that was spurred by HM2 Jamaal Evans, who scored 15 of his team-high 23 points in the second half.
Evans drilled a pair of 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions from the left wing to cut the deficit to just one point in the final minutes, but 2d Supply Bn played stout defense down the stretch to hold on and win the championship 57-45.
The stellar play from Simmons was a major difference maker as the team’s leading scorer carried his team to victory. Mitchell was not surprised at the performance.
“He is big-time ball player,” Mitchell said. “He’s got big things coming. I would expect to see him probably at the Armed Forces (Championship) come May.”
Mitchell also voiced that participating in MCCS Lejeune-New River Sports’ intramural leagues is about more than winning trophies.
“We get a brotherhood,” Mitchell said. “We get to do something we love … I would encourage all battalions and regiments to get out here, be a part of the brotherhood, get in the sport’s field of play and see what happens.
Lance Cpl. Eric Beasley joined Simmons in double figures with 14 points as Maj. Labarron McBride and Cpl. Larry Felder chipped in five a piece for 2d Supply Bn, who finished the season undefeated at 9-0.
2d Dental Bn ended the season with a 7-3 record.
57 - 2d Supply Bn (9-0) - Tydecian Simmons 27, Eric Beasley 14, Larry Felder 5, Labarron McBride 5, Shawn Lee 4, Charles Varnon 2
45 - 2d Dental Bn (7-3) - Jamaal Evans 23, Jonathan Criter 7, Nathaniel Holt 7, Stephen Shivers 4, Odell Barley 2, Johnathon Rau 2