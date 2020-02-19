The Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune intramural basketball team had a chance at the buzzer to send the game into overtime, but Headquarters and Support Battalion held on for the victory 68-65, Feb. 13.
After being up 12 at halftime, H&S Bn let NMCCL back into the game down the stretch, but a balanced scoring attack helped H&S Bn hang on to improve to 4-2 in the National Conference of the Marine Corps Community Services Lejeune-New River Sports league.
“The group of guys we have, they are all awesome,” said U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Nathanial Bittler, H&S Bn player and coach. “They all come from way different cultures and backgrounds, and that’s one good thing about the Marine Corps. We are all able to just mix together, and that’s what I love about it.”
H&S Bn was led by Lance Cpl. Anthony Suttle, who had 13 points, and Cpl. Trey Ryan, who finished with 11 points.
NMCCL got a 30-point performance from Hospitalman Apprentice David Sidham as they fell to 1-5 on the season.
The two teams will close out the regular season on Feb. 25 when NMCCL takes on 2nd Dental Battalion (3-2) at 6 p.m. and H&S Bn faces 2nd Radio Battalion (5-0) at 7 p.m. at Goettge Memorial Field House.
For up-to-date league standings and schedules, visit https://www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/sports.
NMCCL 27 38 65
H&S Bn 39 29 68
OF NOTE: 2d Radio Bn defeated 2nd Marine Regiment Headquarters Company 59-44 in the 7 p.m. game to remain unbeaten at 5-0.