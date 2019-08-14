Marine Aircraft Group 26 (MAG 26) utilized a balanced scoring attack to defeat Combat Logistics Battalion 8 (CLB 8) in the MCCS Lejeune-New River intramural soccer league at the intramural soccer fields on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Aug. 12.
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jose Hernandez scored the first goal of the night to put MAG 26 up 1-0. Soon after, Maj. Joseph Pacentrilli made it 2-0 late in the first half.
In the second half, MAG 26 got a pair of goals from Cpl. Ryan Gustafson and Sgt. Sergio Hernandez to make it 4-0.
For Gunnery Sgt. Evangelos Chimanos, CLB 8’s coach and vocal leader on the field, the difference in the game was MAG 26’s ability to bring in fresh legs off the bench and capitalize on scoring chances.
Gunnery Sgt. Jeffrey Lippy, MAG 26’s coach and goalie, said it was nice to see his team score some goals.
“Our problem is finishing and shooting, and we actually got that done today, so that was a plus,” Lippy said.
MAG 26, who remain undefeated with a record of 3-0-1, are now a frontrunner the Scarlet Division along with the Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune team.
CLB 8, who are now 2-1-1, are still not out of championship contention with three regular season matches remaining. They will try to bounce back against SOI-East on Aug. 19, but Chimanos knows that his lack of numbers due to how busy the battalion is can be a challenge. Still, he believes his team has a shot if they can keep up their energy.
“We have a lot of good players,” Chimanos said. “Everybody that we have brings their own particular style to the field, so it’s an interesting combination.”
For Lippy, who is in his third year coaching, the key to getting MAG 26 to the championship game is doing the same thing they’ve done every year.
“It’s just discipline and (to) play hard every game, together, one game at a time,” Lippy said.
MAG 26’s next match is against 2d ANGLICO, Aug. 21 at the intramural soccer fields on MCB Camp Lejeune. The regular season concludes Sept. 10, and will be followed by a playoff to declare a league champion.