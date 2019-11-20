Sgt. Jason Brainard threw for six touchdowns and no interceptions as the Show Stoppers, the undefeated Marine Corps Air Station New River intramural flag football champions, took down 2nd Supply Battalion, the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune league champs, 42-0, Nov. 14 at the MCAS New River Sports Complex.
With the victory, the Show Stoppers, who are made up of Marines mostly from Marine Heavy Helicopter Training Squadron 302, ended their season with a record of 8-0. The team has won the New River league the past three years and has beaten the Lejeune champion the past two years. According to their players, it is the team’s bond and camaraderie that has been the catalyst for their success.
“We are family,” said Sgt. Jose Canales, coach for the Show Stoppers. “We have a lot of fun. We come here to compete and to get to know each other more. Our time is limited in the Marine Corps, so the more friends we can have for a lifetime, that’s all that matters.”
“The fact that we want to be around each other makes us want to practice, makes us want to play harder, and win for the next person,” said Cpl. Donte Hughes.
Brainard threw touchdowns to five different receivers in the blowout win. Cpl. Cody Cornelius led the way with two receiving touchdowns and four point after conversions. Sgt. Jamarcus Carter, Sgt. Daniel Martinez, Cpl. Jacob Comeau and Cpl. Devin Rooks all caught touchdown passes in the win as Cpl. Trey Dale led the defense with two interceptions.
The 2nd Supply Bn. team ended their season with a record of 8-1-1.