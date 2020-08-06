A nonprofit organization founded by two Marines in 2015 will host its annual hike in Jacksonville on Sept. 5.
The hike, which begins at 9 a.m. at Northeast Creek Park and loops around Western Boulevard, is one of 40 Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hikes this year. Their purpose is to provide therapeutic, physical and social activities for veterans, active duty, national guard and reservists.
Hike coordinator Christal Dunaway, a former Marine Corps sergeant, says the event is like a family reunion where everyone is welcome within an uplifting environment.
“A lot of veterans, no matter the branch, aren’t comfortable telling you these feelings they have because not everybody understands,” Dunaway said. “You never want anyone to see a weakness of yours, but when you go out there all of that fades. Somebody out there understands what you’re going through.”
What began as a one-time event in San Diego, California named the Silkies Hike, consisting of a 22 kilometer ruck with a 22 kilogram pack representing the rate of 22 military suicides daily, grew to more than 40 events nationwide in just three months.
With the current concerns over COVID-19, this year’s Jacksonville hike will be about 10 miles, Dunaway said. Participants will hike in smaller groups and be reminded to stay distanced. There will also be several stops along the way for water and sanitizing supplies. Navy corpsmen and safety vehicles will also help ensure extra precautions for the hikers.
Despite the challenging times, Dunaway is thrilled the event has been allowed to go on because of how much it means to those involved. It’s the atmosphere and camaraderie that make the hike so special.
“You go from being a little timid and nervous because it’s suicide prevention, but when you get there you see that the environment is super lax so you’re not nervous or scared,” Dunaway said. “You are not going to be alone.”
On-site registration the day of the event is acceptable, but pre-registration via Eventbrite is encouraged. Cost is $5 and military IDs are required.
For more information, visit www.irreverentwarriors.com or find the event on Facebook via the Irreverent Warriors page. If you’d like to volunteer or have questions, email jacksonville@irreverantwarriors.com.