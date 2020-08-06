Hall of Fame ceremony rescheduled for March 18, 2021
The Jacksonville-Onslow Sports Commission’s events calendar has been updated as COVID-19 related health and safety concerns continue across our state and nation.
Most recently announced cancellations include the Marine Federal Credit Union Football Jamboree, Marine Chevy Freedom Fight and Coastal Bank & Trust Sports Hall of Fame. The hall of fame ceremony has been rescheduled for March 18, 2021, and the Freedom Fight is expected to be held in spring of 2021.
“We were hoping when we got to this point we would be announcing events instead of canceling or rescheduling, but things have kind of gone the opposite way,” said Scott Smith, JOSC executive director, who noted the moves were simply the right thing to do given the risks of holding large gatherings.
Two local JOSC events that are still on the calendar are the Beat the Bridge 10k/5k scheduled for September 26 and the Freddy’s Frozen Custard Challenge & 5k set for October 17. Smith is hopeful the two JOSC Race Series events will be able to be held in person, but said that they could change to a virtual format.
To keep up with the latest JOSC event updates, follow them on social media or visit www.playjosc.com.