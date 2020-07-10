Local boys and girls ages 7 to 14 are invited to participate in a youth baseball and softball skills competition on Thursday, July 16 at the Jacksonville Commons Baseball Fields.
The free competition will begin at 6 p.m. and test each participant’s skills in pitching, hitting and running. Individual scores will be tallied based on results from each event. Cumulative scores will determine overall champions in each age group for both boys and girls. Age groups will be 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14.
The hitting portion will be off a tee with points awarded based on distance, according to athletic program supervisor Melody Strickland. Bats will be provided, if needed, and sanitized regularly as well. The running portion will be based on the runner’s speed from third base to home plate, and points for the pitching section will be awarded based on accurately hitting a designed strike zone.
Hand sanitizer will be available on site and space is limited to ensure social distancing. For more information or to register visit www.jacksonvillenc.gov/recreation or call (910) 938-5312.