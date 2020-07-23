Junior Base Championship set for August 15-16
Junior golfers and parents braved a hot summer day with temperatures well into the 90s for week four of Paradise Point Golf Course’s Junior Summer Series Point Chase, July 18. Each junior golfer teamed up with a parent for a nine-hole round of modified alternate shot on the Scarlet Course.
The junior league serves as a learning experience for young players to get acclimated to competitive golf, says Paradise Point Golf Course’s head pro John Johnson.
“It’s a learning base to get them ready for tournament golf without much pressure,” Johnson said of the league, which features six different divisions for boys and girls ages 6-17. “It’s relaxed rules, but at the same time they’re learning etiquette, sportsmanship and things of that nature while they’re out there.”
Each week players receive points based on where they finish in their division. At the end of the series, a Points Champion will be declared as well as a Base Champion in each division.
In week four, Makoto Nelson and Wayne Nelson carded the low round of the day with a three-over par 38. High schooler Jacob Rose and Joshua Rose shot a 39 (+4), followed by Kenji Nelson and Kris Nelson with a 40 (+5).
The Junior Summer Series Point Chase has two dates remaining before the Junior Base Championship on Aug. 15-16. The cost is $10 per event. Aug. 2 will be the final Parent-Child event of the summer.
For more information or to register for an event, call (910) 451-5445.