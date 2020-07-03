In response to the COVID-19 pandemic prompting the cancellation of its annual kayak race and gala, Kayak for the Warriors is holding a golf tournament at the Country Club of the Crystal Coast in Pine Knoll Shores, July 31. This marks the 13th year the Town of Pine Knoll Shores has hosted events benefiting Hope For The Warriors, a nonprofit founded on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in 2006.
The inaugural Kayak for the Warriors Golf Tournament will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Tournament entry is $75 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and lunch. Prizes will be awarded to the top two teams as well as for longest drive, closest to the pin, a putting contest and more. Mulligans will be available for purchase. Registration must be completed by July 15 at www.k4tw.org.
Since 2008, the nonprofit Kayak for the Warriors has raised more than half a million dollars for Hope For The Warriors and its programs, which assist veterans, service members and military families with clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.
To learn more about Kayak for the Warriors visit www.k4tw.org. For more info on Hope For The Warriors, visit www.hopeforthewarriors.org.