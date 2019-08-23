Female golfers worked on improving their skills this week at Paradise Point Golf Course’s Ladies’ Night Out Clinics, which were led by the course’s Head PGA Professional John Johnson.
The clinic consisted of a total of four, one-hour long sessions that were open to the public. The first day focused on the fundamentals, such as grip, stance and posture.
According to Johnson, the most important part of day one was making sure the ladies had good balance. He also wanted to get the ladies excited about the game of golf by teaching them the basic tools they will need to remember when they head out on to the course for their next round.
Day two was designated for putting and chipping work. Day three was geared towards driving and hitting fairway woods. The final session was an all-encompassing how to play clinic focused on course management.
