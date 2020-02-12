Nick Simon and Andrew Navarro scored 24 points apiece as the Lejeune High School boys’ basketball team got a big conference win over Heide Trask 80-59 at home, Feb. 7.
LaKeigh Harris scored 16 points and Jaylon Armstrong had 11 points to go with 20 rebounds for the Devil Pups, who improved to 11-8 overall and 7-5 in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) with the win.
As the third best 1A team in the conference, Lejeune’s playoff chances aren’t quite certain, but are looking good after winning eight of their previous 11 games.
“We have just been playing team basketball,” Simon said of Lejeune’s hot streak. “I feel like we are finally finding our groove.”
In Lejeune’s final regular season games, they’ll go up against the conference’s two top teams and two of the top 1A teams in the state. The Devil Pups faced East Carteret on Tuesday night, losing 83-59, and will host Pender on Friday. Both opponents are ranked amongst the top 10 1A teams in the state, according to NCPreps.com.
Though it is a tall task to take down the Pender Patriots, who are led by one of the area’s top college prospects in senior guard Jujuan Carr, the Devil Pups think they know what it will take to get their biggest win of the season.
“We are small, but we push the pace,” Simon, the team’s point guard, said. “We play fast. We get a lot of shots up, so we just got to play good defense, be aggressive, cause chaos and we’ll see what happens.”
For LHS coach Hugh Miller, who said his team will have to fight hard to beat Pender, the growth of the Devil Pups has been evident in their recent play.
“It’s proven that they’ve gotten better,” Miller said. “When other coaches are noticing how much better they’ve gotten, that speaks for their work and their determination. They don’t ever shy away.”
OF NOTE: The LHS girls’ team lost to Trask 63-22, Feb. 7. Katherine Coltey led the team with 10 points.