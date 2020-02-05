Lejeune High School’s Andrew Navarro scored 34 points and made six three-pointers to lead the Devil Pups past Southwest Onslow 85-45 for a much needed Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) victory at home, Jan. 31.
Jaylon Armstrong added 24 points, eight rebounds and six steals in the win for Lejeune, who improved to 9-8 overall and 5-5 in league play. LaKeigh Harris and Tariq Lee each scored nine points for LHS.
Tre Hardison scored 18 points and Deangelo Hill had 10 points to pace Southwest Onslow, who remains winless.
Shaylin Pollock scored 19 points and Armani Reid scored 16 points to lead the Southwest Onslow girls to a dominant 66-8 win over Lejeune. Yontiana Hardison added 10 points for the Stallions, who improved to 6-4 in conference play and 6-8 overall.