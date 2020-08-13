After pausing classes two months after opening day and the cancellation of their first recital due to COVID-19, the Lejeune Dance Company held its inaugural recitals at Tarawa Terrace Community Center on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune this month. The dance company was started in January by director and military spouse Meredith Caruso, who has over 15 years of teaching experience, holds a certification in Rhythm Works Integrative Dance and has a master’s degree in education.
“Military children are strong and resilient; however, the stress of constant relocating as well as deployments can be hard adjustments,” Caruso said. “Through dance, I felt I could offer our local military children a way to express the stresses and anxieties of being a military child while also giving them the opportunity to make new friends all while receiving excellent dance training and unique opportunities.”
The Lejeune Dance Company offers ballet, jazz, tap, acrobatic dance, lyrical, hip-hop, creative movement, therapeutic dance and Family Fit-Dance classes. Since reopening, Lejeune Dance Company has adapted by choreographing socially-distant dances and taping boundaries on the floor to show dancer’s where to stay.
“We called the taped squares their magic carpets to make it fun and not scary,” Caruso said. “Even our youngest dancers have done an excellent job following the new rules for dance class, and we are all having so much fun.”
Instead of having one show, Caruso decided to hold mini recitals where dancers and their families were distanced and the room could be cleaned and sanitized between shows.
“It has taken a lot of planning and extra time; however, the smiles on their faces make it all worth it,” Caruso said. “My hope is that I am able to bring some magic and fun memories to the families during this difficult time.”
Registration for fall classes opens at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17 and will close when classes are full. Classes begin on Sept. 14 and run through Dec. 18 with a holiday show planned for Dec. 15. Registration will be done online via an event created by the Lejeune Dance Company Facebook page.
For questions or additional information, contact lejeunedancecompany@gmail.com or find Lejeune Dance Company on Facebook or Instagram.