East Carteret’s Bennie Brooks scored 32 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Mariners past Lejeune in the first round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 1A state playoffs by a score of 83-56, Feb. 25.
Lejeune got 15 points and 20 rebounds from junior Jaylon Armstrong, and another 15 points from sophomore Andrew Navarro, but it wasn’t enough as the No. 3 seed in the East Region defeated the No. 30-seeded Devil Pups for the third time this season.
Lejeune senior Nick Simon finished with 13 points to join Armstrong and Navarro in double figures. East Carteret’s Jacob Nelson chipped in 14 points and Perry Austin had 11 points in the win.
The Devil Pups finished the year 12-12 overall and 7-7 in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A), which was good enough for fourth place.
East Carteret improved to 21-3 and advanced to the second round where they bested No. 19 Wilson Prep 78-71 to make the round of 16 versus No. 6 Henderson Collegiate, who knocked off No. 11 Pender 75-62 in round two.
Henderson Collegiate rolled over East Carteret on their home floor, thrashing the Mariners 93-43 in Beaufort to end their season and 18-game winning streak, Feb. 29.
Only one Camp Lejeune area team made the round of eight – the Jacksonville girls’ team.
All tournament brackets are viewable at www.nchsaa.org/sports/basketball.