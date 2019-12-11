Devil Pups display balanced offense, good defense in blowout win
The Lejeune High School boys’ basketball team won their second straight game with a win over North Duplin 69-40 at home, Dec. 3. All 12 Lejeune players got to play in the Devil Pups’ 29-point blowout win as eight different players scored.
LHS (2-1) got a big game out of sophomore guard Andrew Navarro, who finished with a team-high 19 points, 13 coming in the first half.
“Amazing team win,” said Navarro after the game. “Our defense was good, and our offense was flowing.”
The Lejeune defense held North Duplin (0-1) to under 10 points in both the second and third quarters while outscoring the Rebels by 14 in the first half and 15 in the second.
Joining Navarro in double figures was junior Jaylon Armstrong with 15 points and senior Jarrod DeBose with 11.
“We moved the ball around, played good team defense and we made our layups, but we need to shoot better from the free throw line,” said Armstrong.
LHS, who went 11 of 22 from the charity stripe, is focused on trusting the process this season.
“We like to take it day by day,” said DeBose, who is one of the team’s senior leaders. “We want to live in the moment.”
Nick Simon had eight points for LHS as Matt McClane contributed six from off the bench. Kenneth Starkley and Donte Morris added three a piece to round out the scoring.
The Devil Pups are back at home versus Croatan on Dec. 17 before a showdown at Dixon, Dec. 20.
Christian Powell was the only Rebel in double figures with 21 points.
LHS 17 17 14 21 69
ND 11 9 6 14 40
Scoring:
Lejeune – Andrew Navarro 19, Jaylon Armstrong 15, Jarrod DeBose 11, Nick Simon 8, Matt McClane 6, Lakeigh Harris 4, Kenneth Starkley 3, Donte Morris 3
North Duplin – Christian Powell 21, DJ Simmons 8, Aaron Rose 5, Andrew Cruse 4, Wyatt Lee 2