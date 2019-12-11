Lejeune High School’s girls’ basketball team is trending in the right direction.
After losing their first two games against Swansboro by wide margins, the Lady Devil Pups made major strides in their third outing against North Duplin (1-0) at home, Dec. 3.
Despite coming up short 44-28, LHS coach Len Tarnowski saw a “big improvement” in his team offensively.
“[Against North Duplin] we had more shots off of team passing and open shots, and they made them,” said Tarnowski. “It seems like there is a tendency of (them) getting better like that on the offensive end.”
LHS freshman Katherine Coltey led the charge with 13 points, giving the Devil Pups steady momentum throughout the game.
“Even though [Coltey] is a ninth grader, she is crafty in knowing when to shoot and when to drive,” Tarnowski said.
Junior Jameela Rod had a solid game, adding 10 points for LHS who only got five points from three other players combined to round out the scoring.
The Devil Pups (0-3) are back at home versus Croatan on Dec. 17 before visiting Dixon, Dec. 20.
LHS 3 9 7 9 28
ND 12 8 15 8 44
Scoring:
Lejeune – Katherine Coltey 13, Jameela Rod 10, Sari Sims 2, Rylee Guthrie 2, Kayla Stevens 1
North Duplin – Jackie Funez 16, Jamilyn Wallace 12, Kasey Jones 7, Hannah Martin 7, Jaco Starr 2