Lejeune High School’s girls’ tennis team has won three matches in a row thanks to a 9-0 sweep of Southwest Onslow at home, Sept. 26. The victory over the Stallions was the Devil Pups’ third in as many days.
Lejeune won 7-2 at Richlands on Sept. 24 before Richlands took another 7-2 loss, this time at the Paradise Point Tennis Courts on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Sept. 25.
In singles against the Stallions, Lejeune’s top two players, Georgia Lee and Caroline Morgan, both cruised to 6-0, 6-0 victories over their opponents. With the win, Lee improved to 9-1 on the year. Morgan’s win was her sixth.
Lejeune junior Makayla Hollins held off her opponent at the number three spot as Grace Gillen, Sara Kristensen and Katelyn Ullrich-Rojas all won their singles matches in straight sets.
In doubles, Morgan and Hollins teamed up to defeat Southwest’s Kyrstin Hebner and Skylar Mitchell on court number one. Lee and Ullrich-Rojas won 8-0 at number two as Gillen and Kristensen won at number three 8-0.
With the win, Lejeune improved to 4-6 overall and 4-4 in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A). Southwest dropped to 0-10 overall.
The Devil Pups will have back-to-back home matches versus East Carteret on Oct. 1 and Dixon on Oct. 3 before the conference tournament at the Jacksonville Commons Tennis Courts, Oct. 8.
Singles:
#1 Georgia Lee def. Kyrstin Hebner 6-0, 6-0
#2 Carolina Morgan def. Skylar Mitchell 6-0, 6-0
#3 Makayla Hollins def. Brandy Chambers 6-3, 6-4
#4 Grace Gillen def. Taleigha Rochelle 6-1, 6-3
#5 Sara Kristensen def. Riley Pascuzzi 6-1, 6-3
#6 Katelyn Ullrich-Rojas def. Shamya Pridgen 6-1, 6-1
Doubles:
#1 Morgan/Hollins def. Hebner/Mitchell 8-4
#2 Lee/Ullrich-Rojas def. Chambers/Pascuzzi 8-0
#3 Gillen/Kristensen def. Alexandria Comfort/Alyssa Comfort 8-0