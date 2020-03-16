The 2020 Lejeune High School golf team won’t have to worry about one thing – having enough players. With a roster of 15 golfers, they’ll have plenty of options when selecting their top six.
“We have a lot of people, almost double the size from last year,” said Robbie Morgan, who is projected to play the No. 1 position. “I am hoping we can have a good season and compete with the other good schools in the conference.”
Joining Morgan in the top spots are expected to be fellow sophomores Peter Sullivan and Owen Stewart, who also played on last year’s team which sent one golfer to the regional and state matches.
According to LHS golf coach Michael Phillips, Shannen Mullen could be one of the top players this season as well. Mullen, the team’s lone female, brings match experience to the group having played for LHS two seasons ago.
Filling out the preseason top six are freshmen Micah Velarde and Stephen Benson; however, other players such as Nick Simon and Matt McClane could make the top six before season’s end.
All in all, Phillips believes several Devil Pups have a shot to make the 1A State Championship, which will be played at Foxfire Golf and Country Club in Jackson Springs, May 11-12, one week after the East Regional.
Though making the state tournament is a goal for some, Phillips is more focused on making sure his team has fun rather than telling them how to play.
“I know golf,” Phillips said. “I’m not a professional golfer, but I know enough I can help them, but I don’t try to mess with too much of it. They need to just enjoy it, especially the guys who have never played.”
That hands-off approach is something Morgan backed.
“Golf is a very individual game, so you have to learn for yourself,” Morgan said. “Some tips here and there are going to be helpful, but it’s all up to you to really go out and do it.”
Lejeune was scheduled to open the season on March 16 at The Beaufort Club, but the NCHSAA's announcement on March 12 to suspend all high school athletic activities beginning Friday at 11:59 p.m. until at least April 6 means the Devil Pups will miss at least four matches.
To view the team’s match schedule, visit the athletics page via https://www.dodea.edu/LejeuneHS or find Lejeune High School at https://www.MaxPreps.com.