Lejeune High School’s first-year softball coach Jonathan Delle has a simple message for his team this season.
“Learn, don’t get down on yourself and have fun,” Delle said. “Everything else will fall into place from there.”
With a team of just 12 players, a third of which are new to the sport, grasping the fundamentals is first and foremost.
“We have four who have never played before, but they have come in willing to learn anything and everything,” Delle said. “They’ve been very quick at learning the raw basics … Their adaptability to grow quickly is really surprising.”
The Devil Pups will lean on the experience of their four returning players – Alyssa Caldwell, Abigail Hall, Rylee Guthrie and Isabel Theas – who are striving to create a good team environment.
“I see a lot of collaboration (and) team bonding,” Theas said. “I love to see that we are all getting along with each other and no one is bringing any drama to the team. We are all trying to build a family here, and it’s really important that we communicate with each other and keep a good energy going.”
Also playing big roles will be shortstop Holly Schmidt and pitcher Autumn Bagley; however, the team will depend on a group effort to find overall growth in 2020.
“It’s not just about one player,” Theas said. “One player does not make the team. We have to all build together. That’s the only way we are going to be a strong team.”
LHS opened the season with a 25-10 loss at Northside-Jacksonville on Wednesday before the NCHSAA announced on March 12 that all high school athletic activities will be suspended beginning Friday night at 11:59 p.m. until at least April 6 due to growing concerns over the coronavirus.