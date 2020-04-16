We asked local athletes how they are dealing with COVID-19’s effects on sports, school and life in general.
Jaylon Armstrong, junior at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: shooting basketball, doing ball handling drills, running and working out at home.
- Hardest part: social distancing.
- One positive: having more family time.
- Misses most: playing basketball and hanging out with friends.
- Advice for others: eat right and try to exercise as much as you can.
Katherine Coltey, freshman at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: doing basketball drills daily.
- Hardest part: improving without competition.
- One positive: practicing better time management.
- Misses most: improving with teammates.
- Advice for others: think of how this could help you and what you can do to improve.
Andrew Navarro, sophomore at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: shooting basketball, working on ball handling and doing at home workouts.
- Hardest part: not having gym access.
- One positive: having more time to train.
- Misses most: having daily interaction with teachers and friends.
- Advice for others: keep your head up and remember that everything will get better with time.
Dillon Turner, sophomore at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: lifting weights and working out from home.
- Hardest part: finding motivation.
- One positive: being able to space out workouts evenly.
- Misses most: the motivation from teammates, friends and team camaraderie.
- Advice for others: talk to people who help you find motivation to get things done or help push you towards what you’re trying to achieve.
If you are a local athlete who would like to share your thoughts and/or photos for next week’s paper, email Calvin Shomaker at cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com or message him on Twitter (@cshomaker12).