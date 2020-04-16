Athletes talk

Lejeune High School freshman Katherine Coltey works on her basketball game from home.

 Courtesy photo

We asked local athletes how they are dealing with COVID-19’s effects on sports, school and life in general.

Jaylon Armstrong, junior at Lejeune High

  • Staying active by: shooting basketball, doing ball handling drills, running and working out at home.
  • Hardest part: social distancing.
  • One positive: having more family time.
  • Misses most: playing basketball and hanging out with friends.
  • Advice for others: eat right and try to exercise as much as you can.

Katherine Coltey, freshman at Lejeune High

  • Staying active by: doing basketball drills daily.
  • Hardest part: improving without competition.
  • One positive: practicing better time management.
  • Misses most: improving with teammates.
  • Advice for others: think of how this could help you and what you can do to improve.

Andrew Navarro, sophomore at Lejeune High

  • Staying active by: shooting basketball, working on ball handling and doing at home workouts.
  • Hardest part: not having gym access.
  • One positive: having more time to train.
  • Misses most: having daily interaction with teachers and friends.
  • Advice for others: keep your head up and remember that everything will get better with time.

Dillon Turner, sophomore at Lejeune High

  • Staying active by: lifting weights and working out from home.
  • Hardest part: finding motivation.
  • One positive: being able to space out workouts evenly.
  • Misses most: the motivation from teammates, friends and team camaraderie.
  • Advice for others: talk to people who help you find motivation to get things done or help push you towards what you’re trying to achieve.

If you are a local athlete who would like to share your thoughts and/or photos for next week’s paper, email Calvin Shomaker at cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com or message him on Twitter (@cshomaker12).