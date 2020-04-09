We asked local athletes how they are dealing with COVID-19’s effects on sports, school and life in general.
Michayla Wittner, junior at Southwest Onslow
- Staying active by: practicing golf and going for runs.
- Found positives in: getting ahead in school and spending more time with family.
- Hardest part: maintaining skills, keeping up with school while social distancing and eating healthy.
- Advice for others: don’t overthink things and take a break from technology.
Ethan Skillings, senior at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: lifting weights and working out from home.
- One positive: having more time to lift.
- Hardest part: not being able to get together with the team and work on baseball skills.
- Misses most: seeing friends and making those bonds and memories.
Noah Tungett, senior at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: doing low weight, high repetition workouts and running.
- Misses most: friends, going to school and working as a lifeguard.
- Is training for: Virginia Tech’s Corps of Cadets School
Georgia Lee, senior at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: running, biking, playing tennis and juggling a soccer ball.
- Hardest part: missing out on senior opportunities, hanging out with friends and making memories.
- Has enjoyed: Running (three to eight miles) and going on long bike rides (10 to 20 miles).
Hannah Velarde, senior at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: distance running, sprinting, doing core workouts and weight training.
- Hardest part: not seeing friends.
- Found positives in: being able to work out for longer and focus on different workouts.
Caroline Morgan, senior at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: running.
- Hardest part: thinking about all the seniors and what they are missing.
- Found positives in: spending time with family and having a flexible workout schedule.
Robbie Morgan, sophomore at Lejeune High
- Staying active by: working out at home, playing golf and working on soccer skills.
- Found positives in: being able to play golf and have more family time.
If you are a local athlete who would like to share your thoughts and/or photos for next week’s paper, email Calvin Shomaker at cshomaker@camplejeuneglobe.com or message him on Twitter (@cshomaker12).