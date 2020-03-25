The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association (NCBCA) announced its All-District Awards for the 2019-2020 season earlier this month. Here is a look at the awards for District 2 consisting of 30 schools in nine counties ranging from Brunswick County to Craven County.
Players from Onslow County are in bold. First team all-state selections are signified with an asterisk.
Boys’ NCBCA All-District 2:
Player of the Year: Jujuan Carr (Pender, Sr.)
Coach of the Year: Brett Queen (Hoggard)
First Team
Jujuan Carr (Pender, Sr.)
Bennie Brooks (East Carteret, Jr.)
Jadyn Parker (West Brunswick, Sr.)
Brady Rankin (Hoggard, Jr.)
Jakwon Moore (Pender, So.)
Second Team
Jason Williams (West Carteret, Sr.)
Everett Lewis (Dixon, Sr.)
Mikai Stanley (New Hanover, Sr.)
Marc McLaurin (Laney, Sr.)
Demirion Barnett (New Hanover, So.)
Third Team
Logan Hubbard (Dixon, Jr.)
A.J. Rossi (South Brunswick, Sr.)
Jaylon Armstrong (Lejeune, Jr.)
Aaron Oates (Northside, Jr.)
Derek Gardner (Topsail, Sr.)
Girls’ NCBCA All-District 2:
Player of the Year: Kennedy Todd-Williams (Jacksonville, Sr.)*
Coach of the Year: Andrew Gurley (Croatan)
First Team
Kennedy Todd-Williams (Jacksonville, Sr.)*
Saniya Rivers (Ashley, Jr.)*
Kelly Hagerty (Croatan, Sr.)
Amazriah Rawls (White Oak, Sr.)
Kelly Luck (Jacksonville, Sr.)
Mirachell Maher (Pamlico, Jr.)
Second Team
Anissa Lewis (Heide Trask, Jr.)
Icess Tresvik (Hoggard, Jr.)
Journee McDaniel (New Bern, So.)
Arianna Hamilton (Richlands, Jr.)
Third Team
Mia Tucker (Jacksonville, Sr.)
Amiaya Hall (East Duplin, Fr.)
Ally Roth (Croatan, Sr.)
Lydia Bradshaw (North Brunswick, Sr.)
Mia Seemadray (Ashley, Sr.)