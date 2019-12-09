Nicole Milewski began fencing on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in a beginner’s class. Now, the White Oak High School sophomore is ranked on USA Fencing’s national points list in two age categories, cadet and junior, and has four national medals on her resume. She also won the co-ed high school state title as a freshman.
Milewski was drawn to the sport watching the 2012 Olympics with her older sister. When she started fencing herself, she was hooked.
“The more I got into it, the more I realized how much I changed and more mature I’d become,” Milewski said. “You really have to rely on yourself. You have to take responsibility for your wins and losses, which I find very appealing because it helps you grow as a person rather than just as an athlete.”
Moving forward, Milewski is focused on climbing up the national points list, earning a Division I college scholarship and eventually making it to the Olympics.
The time spent focusing on footwork, conditioning and fundamentals during practice and lessons with her coach Greg Spahr of the Cape Fear Fencing Association has been instrumental in Milewski’s progress, she said.
To get where she wants to go, Milewski plans to continue doing what has been working well already.
“It’s really just going to be about focusing on the fundamentals, conditioning and never giving up,” Milewski said.
Milewski encourages other young athletes interested in fencing, one of the safest Olympic sports, to give it a shot. The sport has helped her make friends from across the country and around the world.