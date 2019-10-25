Kevin Hostinksy, a 29-year old from Hubert, North Carolina, won a pair of silver medals at two of the National Skeet Shooting Association’s world championship events earlier this month in San Antonio, Texas.
Hostinsky won a shoot off to place second in the high over all section of the weekend long Mini-World Skeet Championship after successfully breaking 396 out of 400 targets. In the weeklong Main World Skeet Championship, Hostinsky broke 448 out of 450 targets overall, but lost in the shoot off for first. Scores in the high over all division are cumulative of all targets broken with different gauge shotguns throughout the competition.
Hostinsky, whose father is a retired chief warrant officer, is regular at the McIntyre-Parks Recreational Shooting Complex on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. According to Hostinsky, McIntyre-Parks is the only public access range within about a hundred mile radius of Jacksonville.
“This range here keeps up with some of the biggest ranges we travel to across the country as far as layout, facilities and just overall,” Hostinksy said. “It can hold its own.”
Hostinsky started shooting at a young age due to the guidance of his father and several other Marines who taught him the basics. It wasn’t until about 10 years ago that he started learning more about the strategic and mental sides of skeet shooting from Jim Hill, who is retired from the Navy.
One thing about skeet shooting that makes it so appealing to Hostinsky is the potential to hit every single target.
“Humans aren’t perfect, but every now and then we can be perfect at something,” Hostinksy said. “That’s why we grind and we practice religiously throughout the season – in order to achieve perfection. That’s what drew me into the sport.”
Another alluring aspect of the sport is the community that’s involved, like what Hostinsky calls the “N.C. skeet family.” It was their phone calls and texts throughout the week, he said, that carried him through the world competition.
“The people in this sport is what keeps you coming back,” Hostinsky said. “You meet some of the greatest people you’ll ever know at shoots.”
Hostinksy has made All-American teams and is ranked among the best skeet shooters in country, but he is staying humble and dedicating time to help younger shooters improve.
He’s also shooting for pride.
“Bottom line, you want to walk out there and say you stood toe-to-toe with the best in the world, and you’re the last man standing,” said Hostinsky. “That’s what it’s all about.”