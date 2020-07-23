MLB 2020
Interesting rule changes coming in MLB’s 60-game regular season 

The MLB All-Star game - the Midsummer Classic - would have been played this month had the season begun as scheduled; however, due to COVID-19, Opening Day was moved to July and the 2020 All-Star Game was scratched.

The MLB season officially begins tonight at 7:00 p.m. with Yankees at Nationals followed by Giants at Dodgers at 10 p.m. Both games, which will air live on ESPN, each feature a three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher. Washington’s Max Scherzer (2013, 2016, 2017) faces Gerrit Cole and L.A.’s Clayton Kershaw (2011, 2013, 2014) is slated to go up against Johnny Cueto.

The 60-game regular season consists of 40 divisional matchups for each team with 20 interleague games through Sept. 27. Interesting rule changes for this season include universal designated hitters for both leagues, a three-batter minimum per pitcher and a mandate to start extra innings with a runner on second base.

Nationally Televised Opening Weekend Games: 

Thursday, July 23

Yankees at Nationals, 7 p.m., ESPN 

Giants at Dodgers, 10 p.m., ESPN

 

Friday July 24

Braves at Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN

Brewers at Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN

Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m., ESPN

 

Saturday, July 25 

Brewers at Cubs, 1:05 p.m., FOX

Giants at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m., FOX

Yankees at Nationals, 7:15 p.m., FOX

Diamondbacks at Padres, 9:10 p.m., FS1

 

Sunday, July 26 

Yankees at Nationals, 1:05 p.m., TBS 

Braves at Mets, 7 p.m., ESPN 

Giants at Dodgers, 10 p.m., ESPN 