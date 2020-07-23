Interesting rule changes coming in MLB’s 60-game regular season
The MLB All-Star game - the Midsummer Classic - would have been played this month had the season begun as scheduled; however, due to COVID-19, Opening Day was moved to July and the 2020 All-Star Game was scratched.
The MLB season officially begins tonight at 7:00 p.m. with Yankees at Nationals followed by Giants at Dodgers at 10 p.m. Both games, which will air live on ESPN, each feature a three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher. Washington’s Max Scherzer (2013, 2016, 2017) faces Gerrit Cole and L.A.’s Clayton Kershaw (2011, 2013, 2014) is slated to go up against Johnny Cueto.
The 60-game regular season consists of 40 divisional matchups for each team with 20 interleague games through Sept. 27. Interesting rule changes for this season include universal designated hitters for both leagues, a three-batter minimum per pitcher and a mandate to start extra innings with a runner on second base.
Nationally Televised Opening Weekend Games:
Thursday, July 23
Yankees at Nationals, 7 p.m., ESPN
Giants at Dodgers, 10 p.m., ESPN
Friday July 24
Braves at Mets, 4 p.m., ESPN
Brewers at Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN
Angels at Athletics, 10 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, July 25
Brewers at Cubs, 1:05 p.m., FOX
Giants at Dodgers, 4:10 p.m., FOX
Yankees at Nationals, 7:15 p.m., FOX
Diamondbacks at Padres, 9:10 p.m., FS1
Sunday, July 26
Yankees at Nationals, 1:05 p.m., TBS
Braves at Mets, 7 p.m., ESPN
Giants at Dodgers, 10 p.m., ESPN