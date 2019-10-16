Prior to Northside - Jacksonville High School’s 40-14 rout over visiting Jacksonville High last Friday night, the Monarchs had lost four straight games to some of the state’s top programs – New Hanover, Wallace-Rose Hill, Southern Nash and Clinton.
But after beating the Cardinals in dominating fashion, Northside is reaping the benefits of playing a hard non-conference schedule in preparation for conference play against schools like Jacksonville, Havelock and Swansboro.
“They played together (against Jacksonville),” said Marine Corps Master Sgt. Chris McDougal, Northside’s strength and conditioning coach. “Everything they did was together. That was the biggest change from the last four games.”
Northside came out of the gates like a team on a mission, forcing a Jacksonville three-and-out before driving the ball 69 yards on their first offensive possession. Northside’s drive was capped off by a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown by Notrae Andrews halfway through the first quarter.
Jacksonville fumbled on their next possession as the Monarchs recovered. Five plays later, Andrews scored again on a sneak near the goal line, and just like that Northside was rolling up 12-0.
Late in the second quarter, University of North Carolina commit Ja’Qurious Conley found the end zone on a 26-yard run to extend the lead to 19-0. Conley finished the game with 161 yards on 22 carries.
The Cardinals got a touchdown right before the half when Tymir Brown found Devin Major for a 53-yard completion, but it was Northside’s night from the get-go. The Monarchs scored three second half touchdowns as the Cardinals were only able to score one which came in the final frame when it was too late to make a comeback.
Northside’s second half touchdowns came on a 20-yard pass from Andrews to Eric Shaefer and runs from inside the Jacksonville 10-yard line from running back Marq’tavus Mcintyre and full back Dawson Leiser. Mcintyre carried the ball 26 times for 156 yards as Leiser rushed 10 times for 55 yards in the win.
According to Chad Miller, Northside’s special teams and defensive backs coach, the win wasn’t a surprise, but was rather well overdue.
“We game planned for them, did a lot of research on those guys and we have been on a tough skid, said Miller, a retired chief warrant officer. “We played some really good teams, and we knew it was going to be a challenge coming in, but I felt good about.”
Coach Miller and Coach McDougal, whose sons Marseille Miller and Aasin McDougal play for Northside, are two of three Marines on Northside’s coaching staff. The other is John Davis, a retired master sergeant and the team’s defensive line coach.
For Kendrick Pollock, Northside’s head coach, having coaches with Marine Corps experience on his staff helps bring discipline to the team. It also gives the players the chance to learn about the opportunities within the Marine Corps.
“I tell everybody here at Northside it’s bigger than football; it’s about life,” Pollock said. “We try to teach guys about life. We are going to win some football games along the way, but we are going to win in life most importantly, so I’m proud to have those guys (on the staff), and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
With the win, Northside improved to 3-4 on the season and 1-0 in Coastal 3A Conference play. The Monarchs host the 6-1 Swansboro Pirates this Friday. Jacksonville (4-2, 0-1) will host West Carteret.
NHS 12 7 7 14 40
JHS 0 7 0 7 14