About 50 recovering U.S. Marines and sailors from Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E) competed in the 10th annual Marine Corps Trials at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, March 4-11.
The battalion placed second out of eight teams in the adaptive sports competition which serves as a precursor for the Department of Defense-wide Warrior Games.
WWBn-E won 48 gold, 26 silver and 13 bronze medals for a total of 87 over the course of the trials that consisted of 12 sports in a one week span.
The East won the wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby championships. They also took first in the field competition with 18 total medals and third in track with 11 medals. Other notable finishes from WWBn-E included second in powerlifting with eight medals and second in golf with three medals.
The WWBn-E team consisted of Marines, Sailors and coaches from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and San Antonio Military Medical Center.
Recovering service members from Canada, Columbia, France, Georgia, Italy, the United Kingdom and Wounded Warrior Battalion-West also participated.
The 2020 Warrior Games will be hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps in San Antonio, Texas, Sept. 21-28. The DoD Warrior Games is one of the world’s largest adaptive sports competitions for wounded ill, and injured service members.