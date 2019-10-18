A Marine from Wounded Warrior Battalion-East (WWBn-E) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune was selected as a primary team member for the United States’ 2020 Invictus Games roster, Oct. 7.
U.S. Marine Capt. Patrick Nugent, a native of Rocky River, Ohio, will compete in rowing, cycling, powerlifting and track at next year’s Invictus Games, which will be held in The Hague, Netherlands, May 9-16.
Nugent received his commission following graduation from The Citadel located in Charleston, SC. He then attended The Basic School and the Infantry Officer Course on MCB Quantico. He went on to become a rifle platoon commander as well as a company executive officer for 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, Company C located on Camp Pendleton.
Over 500 wounded, ill and injured service members from 19 allied nations are expected to participate in the Invictus Games, which were founded by the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry in 2014. The Games are based on the concept of the United States’ Warrior Games, which were designed to utilize adaptive sports as a means to encourage recovery and prompt a greater understanding of and respect for service members.
Nugent competed in both the Marine Corps Trials and the DoD Warrior Games in 2019. He currently resides in Alexandria, VA.