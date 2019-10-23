The Lejeune High School Devil Pups football team may have lost big on homecoming night, but the team’s toughness struck a chord with the opposing team’s head coach.
Following Lejeune High School’s 39-3 homecoming loss to Richlands on Oct. 18, Gene Boley, the visiting team’s head coach, couldn’t help but tell the Lejeune team how impressed he was with how they played against the Wildcats.
“That’s as tough as anyone has played us all year,” Boley told the Devil Pups on the field after the game.
Boley also predicted Lejeune would win a couple more games this season and finish the year on a high note.
Lejeune may have fallen to 1-7 on the season, but it is encouraging moments like these that don’t show up in the wins and losses, but are signs of positive momentum.
Despite having only one win up to this point, it’s a new era for the Devil Pups, who got their first victory since 2015 earlier this season.
It’s also retired U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer Jonathan Delle’s first year at the helm of the program. Delle has a couple Marines helping him lead the way, too.
1st Lt. Brett Becklund, a supply officer with 2d Medical Battalion, is the special teams coach who is in his third year with the program. What Becklund saw out of his team in the loss to Richlands was what Boley saw as well – a lot of heart.
George Markle, a medically retired Marine, is the team’s defensive coordinator.
“I feel like they played really hard (against Richlands),” Markle said. “The defense did great the first several quarters. They just let a couple plays (happen) that they could have stopped. They missed a couple tackles; some of the fundamental things they just need to keep working on.”
Markle also believes the culture of Lejeune football is getting better.
“I think it’s starting to (change),” Markle said. “I think it’s actually starting to move in the right direction that we would like.”
The Devil Pups will have three more opportunities to win against conference opponents. Lejeune travels to winless Trask on Oct. 25 before coming home for senior night against East Carteret on Nov. 1. They will end their season at Pender on Nov. 8.
With the win, Richlands remains undefeated in the Coastal 8 Conference (1A/2A) alongside Southwest Onslow. The two teams are set to meet in the season finale on Nov. 8.
Lejeune football players Sam Perdue, Dillon Turner, Ethan Skillings and Navar Hickman were on the homecoming court. Abigail Paquin and Hickman were crowned queen and king.
The Devil Pups’ only score of the night was a 25-yard field goal made by Perdue.
LHS 0 0 3 0 – 3
RHS 7 16 16 0 – 39