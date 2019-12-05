A Marine from Combat Logistics Battalion 24 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune was honored on Nov. 27 at Bonnyman Bowling Center for bowling a perfect game during the Friday night league this season. Cpl. Scott Bovee received two commemorative 300 game jackets, one from the Bonnyman Bowling Center and the other from Onslow County’s United States Bowling Congress, as well as a disc on the wall with his name on it.
The key to bowling a 300 game, Bovee said, is not strength; it is consistency and understanding how the ball is going to interact with the oil on the lane’s surface.
“The way you throw the ball and where you throw it in the lane, all that comes into play,” Bovee said. “It’s more of a mind game than anything, though. Depending on how the oil is doing, you have to do certain things in order to counteract that.”
Bovee said that on about the sixth strike on the game the thought of bowling a 300 entered his mind, but that he had to block it out and try his best not to make any mistakes.
For Bovee, who first bowled a 300 in high school as a sophomore, bowling is simply a way to destress.
“It’s relaxing to just kind of get the stress out of the day,” Bovee said. “I come out, bowl a couple games and it’s just a good feeling.”
Bovee’s message for people interested in bowling leagues is that you don’t have to be a great bowler to join. There are handicapped leagues to even the playing field, but in the end, bowling is about having fun rather than winning and losing.
“A lot of the older gentlemen and ladies that are in the league have seen teams dwindle because not a lot of people know about bowling or they don’t think they are good enough to bowl,” Bovee said. “We just want you to come out here and have a fun time.”
To learn more about bowling on MCB Camp Lejeune or Marine Corps Air Station New River, visit www.mccslejeune-newriver.com/bowling.