Staff Sgt. Stefanowicz No. 3 in the world rankings
U.S. Marine Corps wrestlers Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz and Sgt. Raymond Bunker struck gold at the Pan-American Championships that were held in Ottawa, Canada from March 6-9. Lance Cpl. Marciano Ali claimed bronze while representing Puerto Rico at the tournament that brought in some of the best wrestlers from the Western Hemisphere.
As a result of winning their respective weight classes, Stefanowicz and Bunker saw their United World Wrestling rankings spike in the Greco-Roman division.
Stefanowicz’s world ranking jumped 29 spots from No. 32 to No. 3 at 82 kg as Bunker climbed up to No. 11 from No. 35 at 72 kg.
Overall, Team USA dominated the Greco-Roman competition by taking gold in five of nine weight classes to finish first in the team standings by a long shot.