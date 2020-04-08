COVID-19 postponed the 2020 Olympics to next summer, but that hasn’t lessened the determination of All-Marine wrestlers.
If it weren’t for COVID-19, wrestlers from the All-Marine Wrestling Team would have competed in the Olympic Team Trials last weekend for their spot on Team USA. Now, they have to wait another year to turn their dreams to reality.
“The Olympics are pushed a whole year away from now, but that doesn’t change my goals,” said 1st Lt. Terrence Zaleski, who won a pair of gold medals at this year’s Armed Forces Championships. “That just allows me more time to accomplish more things before going into the trials.”
Despite the changes in the Olympic timeline, the All-Marine Wrestling Team is focused on staying positive and being devoted to achieving their goals.
“With everything you try and look at the glass half full,” said Capt. Peyton Walsh, the Armed Forces Freestyle Champion. “That’s how you grow from any sort of situation, specifically the hard ones.”
While spending more time at home, the Marine wrestlers hope to get mentally stronger.
“It has given me the opportunity to slow down and really focus on the little things and what’s important,” Walsh added.
Sgt. Raymond Bunker, who won the Armed Forces Championship and the Pan-American Championships, was one of several Marines who had a load of momentum going before the pandemic hit. Though disappointed by the postponement, Bunker understands the severity of the situation.
“This is much bigger than my goals,” Bunker said. “These are the lives of other people, and at the end of the day that’s the most important thing.”
When faced with adversity, belief is what motivates Bunker.
“My faith is getting me through this time,” Bunker said. “I hope that I can help out and reach out to others and inspire (them).”
The times may be tough, but Zaleski urges people to be strong and try to see the current circumstances as an opportunity to grow.
“Stay positive,” Zaleski said. “Use this time to self reflect. Even though it does seem like a setback, always try to find that light to keep moving forward.”