Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz cracks top 15 in world rankings
All-Marine wrestlers from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune helped the United States’ Greco-Roman Wrestling Team earn a second place finish at a United World Wrestling Ranking Series event in Rome, Jan. 15-16.
Staff Sgt. John Stefanowicz earned 10 team points for the United States and 8 points for his world ranking by finishing fifth in the Matteo Pellicone International tournament at 82 kg. Following his appearances in the semifinals and bronze medal match, Stefanowicz’s world ranking jumped eight spots from #23 to #15.
Capt. Daniel Miller, the 2019 U.S. Senior Nationals Champion, pinned Yanan Chen of China in the first round, but then lost 3-1 to the eventual tournament champion.
At 67 kg, 1st Lt. Jamel Johnson and Sgt. Xavier Johnson both lost their first round matches to opponents who went on to share third place honors. Sgt. Johnson lost a close match 2-2 based on criteria while Lt. Johnson was defeated 1-5.
Sgt. Raymond Bunker lost 4-1 to a third-place finisher in his quarterfinal match at 72 kg to round out the wrestling for the Marines.
Overall, the United States had 95 total points in the Greco-Roman Division, second only to Turkey who took first with 112 points.